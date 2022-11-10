ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
NC State takes on Campbell after Smith’s 26-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) at NC State Wolf Pack (1-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Campbell Fighting Camels after Terquavion Smith scored 26 points in NC State’s 99-50 win over the Austin Peay Governors.

NC State finished 11-21 overall last season while going 7-10 at home. The Wolf Pack averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free throw line and 24.9 from 3-point range.

Campbell went 16-13 overall last season while going 5-8 on the road. The Fighting Camels allowed opponents to score 62.0 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

