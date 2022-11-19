NC State hosts Elon after Joiner’s 26-point performance

Elon Phoenix (1-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (3-0) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC…

Elon Phoenix (1-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (3-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -23.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Elon Phoenix after Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points in NC State’s 107-74 victory against the Florida International Panthers.

NC State finished 7-10 at home a season ago while going 11-21 overall. The Wolf Pack averaged 73.0 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 34.0% from deep last season.

Elon finished 10-22 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Phoenix shot 42.6% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

