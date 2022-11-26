Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Navy takes on Mount St. Mary’s after Benigni’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-3) at Navy Midshipmen (4-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Navy -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Austin Benigni scored 23 points in Navy’s 80-67 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Midshipmen are 3-0 in home games. Navy scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 2-3 in road games. Mount St. Mary’s has a 1-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nelson is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Midshipmen. Sean Yoder is averaging 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 45.2% for Navy.

