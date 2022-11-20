Navy hosts Youngstown State following overtime win against UCSD

Youngstown State Penguins (4-1) at Navy Midshipmen (3-1) Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Youngstown…

Youngstown State Penguins (4-1) at Navy Midshipmen (3-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Youngstown State Penguins following Navy’s 78-69 overtime victory against the UCSD Tritons.

Navy finished 9-6 at home a season ago while going 21-11 overall. The Midshipmen averaged 7.1 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

Youngstown State finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Penguins allowed opponents to score 69.8 points per game and shoot 44.0% from the field last season.

