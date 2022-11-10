Navy hosts Princeton following Evbuomwan’s 22-point outing

Princeton Tigers (0-1) at Navy Midshipmen (1-0) Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces the Navy Midshipmen…

Princeton Tigers (0-1) at Navy Midshipmen (1-0)

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces the Navy Midshipmen after Tosan Evbuomwan scored 22 points in Princeton’s 83-77 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

Navy went 21-11 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Midshipmen shot 43.0% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

Princeton finished 12-2 in Ivy League action and 8-4 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 79.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

