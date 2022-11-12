N.C. A&T visits Iowa State following Holmes’ 23-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-1) at Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-1) at Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Jaren Holmes scored 23 points in Iowa State’s 88-39 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars.

Iowa State finished 22-13 overall a season ago while going 14-5 at home. The Cyclones averaged 14.7 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

N.C. A&T went 12-20 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Aggies shot 42.4% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

