N.C. A&T plays UNC Greensboro after Watson’s 27-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -6; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Marcus Watson scored 27 points in N.C. A&T’s 78-51 victory against the Greensboro Pride.

The Aggies have gone 3-0 in home games. N.C. A&T ranks sixth in the CAA with 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Kam Woods averaging 6.0.

The Spartans have gone 0-1 away from home. UNC Greensboro is third in the SoCon giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woods is shooting 41.8% and averaging 16.0 points for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 11.4 points for N.C. A&T.

Keondre Kennedy is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.6 points and 2.3 rebounds for UNC Greensboro.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.