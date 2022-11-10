ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
N.C. A&T plays Iowa after Woods’ 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces the Iowa Hawkeyes after Kam Woods scored 22 points in N.C. A&T’s 100-61 victory against the Edward Waters Tigers.

Iowa went 15-3 at home a season ago while going 26-10 overall. The Hawkeyes shot 46.1% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season.

N.C. A&T went 3-13 on the road and 12-20 overall a season ago. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 70.3 points per game and shoot 42.9% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

