Murray, Saint Peter’s Peacocks host the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-4) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-2)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers visit Jaylen Murray and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in MAAC play Thursday.

The Peacocks are 4-0 in home games. Saint Peter’s has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers are 2-4 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

The Peacocks and Mountaineers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 9.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.9% for Saint Peter’s.

Benjamin is averaging 17.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 13.3 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

