Murray leads Saint Peter’s against Saint Francis (BKN) after 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-1) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (1-2)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Jaylen Murray scored 22 points in Saint Peter’s 82-71 win over the Bucknell Bison.

Saint Francis (BKN) finished 10-20 overall with a 3-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Terriers averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 10.5 from the free throw line and 21 from 3-point range.

Saint Peter’s finished 7-7 on the road and 22-12 overall a season ago. The Peacocks averaged 67.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

