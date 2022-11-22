Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Home » College Basketball » Murray leads Rider against…

Murray leads Rider against Rutgers after 30-point performance

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Rider Broncs (1-3) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -15.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Dwight Murray Jr.’s 30-point showing in Rider’s 90-85 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

Rutgers finished 18-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 33.9% from deep last season.

Rider went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Broncs averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up