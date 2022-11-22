Murray leads Rider against Rutgers after 30-point performance

Rider Broncs (1-3) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -15.5;…

Rider Broncs (1-3) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -15.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Dwight Murray Jr.’s 30-point showing in Rider’s 90-85 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

Rutgers finished 18-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 33.9% from deep last season.

Rider went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Broncs averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.