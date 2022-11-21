Murray leads Iowa against Omaha after 29-point game

Omaha Mavericks (1-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -30.5; over/under…

Omaha Mavericks (1-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -30.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Kris Murray scored 29 points in Iowa’s 83-67 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

Iowa went 26-10 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawkeyes averaged 83.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.2 last season.

Omaha finished 0-15 on the road and 5-25 overall last season. The Mavericks averaged 4.8 steals, 2.6 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.