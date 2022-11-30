Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Mullins and Washington State host Oregon

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 2:42 AM

Washington State Cougars (3-2) at Oregon Ducks (3-4)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits the Oregon Ducks after Jabe Mullins scored 22 points in Washington State’s 96-54 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Ducks have gone 2-2 in home games. Oregon has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars are 0-1 on the road. Washington State is eighth in the Pac-12 with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 7.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 13.7 points and 4.9 assists. N’Faly Dante is shooting 59.6% and averaging 13.0 points for Oregon.

TJ Bamba is shooting 52.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Cougars. Mullins is averaging 14.2 points for Washington State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

