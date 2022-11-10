Mount St. Mary’s visits Coppin State after Steers’ 21-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (0-1) at Coppin State Eagles (0-2) Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (0-1) at Coppin State Eagles (0-2)

Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Justin Steers scored 21 points in Coppin State’s 99-89 overtime loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

Coppin State went 9-23 overall with a 3-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Eagles shot 38.6% from the field and 29.7% from 3-point range last season.

Mount St. Mary’s went 14-16 overall a season ago while going 6-11 on the road. The Mountaineers averaged 13.3 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.