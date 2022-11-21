Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers set to take on the Pacific (CA) Tigers Tuesday

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-3) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-2) Stockton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-3) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-2)

Stockton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific (CA) Tigers host the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

Pacific (CA) went 8-22 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The Tigers averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second chance points and 11.8 bench points last season.

Mount St. Mary’s went 14-16 overall with a 6-11 record on the road last season. The Mountaineers averaged 66.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.