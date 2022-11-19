HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Mount St. Mary’s faces Cal Poly after Leffew’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-3) at Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2)

San Luis Obispo, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Dakota Leffew scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 83-74 loss to the USC Trojans.

Cal Poly finished 7-21 overall with a 4-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mustangs averaged 61.5 points per game last season, 27.1 in the paint, 11.0 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 9-7 in MAAC play and 6-11 on the road last season. The Mountaineers averaged 66.1 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

