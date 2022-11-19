Mount St. Mary’s faces Cal Poly after Leffew’s 21-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-3) at Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) San Luis Obispo, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-3) at Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2)

San Luis Obispo, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Dakota Leffew scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 83-74 loss to the USC Trojans.

Cal Poly finished 7-21 overall with a 4-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mustangs averaged 61.5 points per game last season, 27.1 in the paint, 11.0 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 9-7 in MAAC play and 6-11 on the road last season. The Mountaineers averaged 66.1 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

