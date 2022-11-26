Mosley and Missouri host Houston Baptist

Houston Baptist Huskies (1-5) at Missouri Tigers (6-0) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -25.5; over/under…

Houston Baptist Huskies (1-5) at Missouri Tigers (6-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -25.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on the Houston Baptist Huskies after Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points in Missouri’s 89-51 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Tigers are 6-0 on their home court. Missouri is eighth in college basketball with 45.3 points in the paint led by Kobe Brown averaging 8.0.

The Huskies are 0-3 in road games. Houston Baptist allows 84.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is shooting 53.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Missouri.

Brycen Long is shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14.3 points. Bonke Maring is averaging 14 points for Houston Baptist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.