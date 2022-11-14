ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Morgan State visits Akron following Castaneda’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Morgan State Bears (1-2) at Akron Zips (1-1)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Morgan State Bears after Xavier Castaneda scored 20 points in Akron’s 73-54 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Akron went 24-10 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Zips averaged 70.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.6 last season.

Morgan State went 13-15 overall last season while going 3-9 on the road. The Bears shot 43.7% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

