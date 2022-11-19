HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » Morgan State plays Queens…

Morgan State plays Queens after Miller’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Queens Royals (3-1) vs. Morgan State Bears (2-3)

Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State plays the Queens Royals after Malik Miller scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 73-72 overtime victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

Morgan State finished 13-15 overall with an 8-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bears averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 18.3 from 3-point range.

Queens did not compete in Division I last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up