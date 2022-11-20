HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Morgan State hosts Queens after Dye’s 23-point performance

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Queens Royals (3-1) vs. Morgan State Bears (2-3)

Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the Morgan State Bears after Kenny Dye scored 23 points in Queens’ 81-65 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

Morgan State went 8-4 at home a season ago while going 13-15 overall. The Bears averaged 20.4 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

Queens did not play in Division I last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

