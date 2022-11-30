Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » College Basketball » Morgan State defeats Virginia-Lynchburg 123-59

Morgan State defeats Virginia-Lynchburg 123-59

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 12:58 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller scored 26 points and Morgan State defeated Virginia University of Lynchburg on Tuesday night.

Khalil Turner added 21 points and Isaiah Burke 20 for the Bears (3-5).

Marcus Willis led the Dragons with 25 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

