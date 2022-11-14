Morehead State Eagles to play the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road

Morehead State Eagles (2-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) Morgantown, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia…

Morehead State Eagles (2-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0)

Morgantown, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers play the Morehead State Eagles.

West Virginia finished 16-17 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mountaineers averaged 10.5 assists per game on 23.6 made field goals last season.

Morehead State went 13-5 in OVC action and 9-8 on the road last season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 63.5 points per game and shoot 40.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

