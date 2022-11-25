Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Moore scores 21 as South Alabama downs Evansville 78-67

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 9:17 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Isaiah Moore scored 21 points as South Alabama beat Evansville 78-67 in the Hostilo Hoops Community Challenge on Friday night.

Moore also contributed five rebounds and nine assists for the Jaguars (2-3). Kevin Samuel added 16 points while finishing 8 of 10 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds. Owen White recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 11 from beyond the arc.

Blaise Beauchamp finished with 18 points for the Purple Aces (1-5). Kenny Strawbridge added 14 points and four assists, while Antoine Smith Jr. scored 11.

South Alabama entered halftime tied with Evansville 37-37. Moore paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

