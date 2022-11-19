HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Moore leads San Jose…

Moore leads San Jose State past Northern Colorado 80-69

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Omari Moore had 20 points in San Jose State’s 80-69 win against Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Moore added seven rebounds for the Spartans (4-1). Sage Tolbert scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Trey Anderson recorded 11 points.

Daylen Kountz and Dalton Knecht led the way for the Bears (1-3) with 20 points apiece. Matt Johnson finished with 14 points and seven assists.

The two teams were tied at 41 at halftime.

NEXT UP

San Jose State’s next game is Friday against North Texas. Northern Colorado hosts Colorado Christian on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up