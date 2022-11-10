Montana visits Xavier after Boum’s 23-point game

Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) Cincinnati; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after…

Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0)

Cincinnati; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier’s 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears.

Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second chance points and 22.5 bench points last season.

Montana went 11-9 in Big Sky play and 4-10 on the road a season ago. The Grizzlies gave up 66.9 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

