Montana State visits No. 21 Oregon after Battle’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Montana State Bobcats (1-1) at Oregon Ducks (1-1)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits the No. 21 Oregon Ducks after Raequan Battle scored 24 points in Montana State’s 70-57 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

Oregon finished 20-15 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Ducks shot 45.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Montana State went 27-8 overall last season while going 9-6 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 76.5 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.1% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

