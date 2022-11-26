Montana State faces Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-0) vs. Montana State Bobcats (3-3) Laval, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -2.5;…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-0) vs. Montana State Bobcats (3-3)

Laval, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana State Bobcats square off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec.

The Montana State Bobcats have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Montana State is second in the Big Sky with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jubrile Belo averaging 2.0.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats are 6-0 in non-conference play. Quinnipiac ranks third in the MAAC shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raequan Battle is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Montana State Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Montana State.

Matt Balanc is averaging 13.5 points for the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Luis Kortright is averaging 10.5 points and four assists for Quinnipiac.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

