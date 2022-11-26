Montana hosts Vander Zwaag and Air Force

Montana Grizzlies (3-3) at Air Force Falcons (3-3) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces…

Montana Grizzlies (3-3) at Air Force Falcons (3-3)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces the Montana Grizzlies after Camden Vander Zwaag scored 22 points in Air Force’s 64-51 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Falcons have gone 3-2 in home games. Air Force is fourth in the MWC shooting 35.7% from deep, led by Beau Becker shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are 0-2 in road games. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky with 12.0 assists per game led by Josh Bannan averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vander Zwaag averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc. Jake Heidbreder is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.0 points for Air Force.

Bannan is averaging 14.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for Montana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

