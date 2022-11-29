Monmouth visits Rider following Foster’s 21-point showing

Monmouth Hawks (0-7) at Rider Broncs (1-4) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the Rider…

Monmouth Hawks (0-7) at Rider Broncs (1-4)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the Rider Broncs after Myles Foster scored 21 points in Monmouth’s 80-76 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Broncs are 1-0 on their home court. Rider is third in the MAAC with 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Mervin James averaging 7.0.

The Hawks are 0-5 in road games. Monmouth ranks fifth in the CAA scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Foster averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 9.6 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 35.3% for Rider.

Jack Collins averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc. Foster is averaging 12.6 points and seven rebounds for Monmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

