Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Monmouth visits Rider following…

Monmouth visits Rider following Foster’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Monmouth Hawks (0-7) at Rider Broncs (1-4)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the Rider Broncs after Myles Foster scored 21 points in Monmouth’s 80-76 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Broncs are 1-0 on their home court. Rider is third in the MAAC with 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Mervin James averaging 7.0.

The Hawks are 0-5 in road games. Monmouth ranks fifth in the CAA scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Foster averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 9.6 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 35.3% for Rider.

Jack Collins averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc. Foster is averaging 12.6 points and seven rebounds for Monmouth.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up