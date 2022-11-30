Monmouth takes on Rider following Foster’s 21-point game

Monmouth Hawks (0-7) at Rider Broncs (1-4) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -8.5; over/under…

Monmouth Hawks (0-7) at Rider Broncs (1-4)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the Rider Broncs after Myles Foster scored 21 points in Monmouth’s 80-76 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Broncs are 1-0 on their home court. Rider is third in the MAAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 2.0.

The Hawks are 0-5 in road games. Monmouth is 0-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Broncs. Allen Betrand is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Rider.

Foster is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 rebounds for Monmouth.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.