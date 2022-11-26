Monmouth takes on Lehigh on 6-game slide

Monmouth Hawks (0-6) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-2) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth enters the matchup…

Monmouth Hawks (0-6) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-2)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth enters the matchup against Lehigh as losers of six straight games.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 2-0 in home games. Lehigh averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Hawks are 0-4 on the road. Monmouth has a 0-6 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Taylor is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.3% for Lehigh.

Myles Foster is averaging 11.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.5 points for Monmouth.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.