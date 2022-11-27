Monmouth takes on Lehigh on 6-game losing streak

Monmouth Hawks (0-6) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-2)
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth comes into the matchup with Lehigh after losing six games in a row.
The Mountain Hawks are 2-0 in home games. Lehigh scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.
The Hawks have gone 0-4 away from home. Monmouth is 0-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Taylor is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.3% for Lehigh.
Myles Foster is shooting 41.9% and averaging 11.2 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.5 points for Monmouth.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.