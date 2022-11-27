Monmouth takes on Lehigh on 6-game losing streak

Monmouth Hawks (0-6) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-2) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth comes into the…

Monmouth Hawks (0-6) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-2)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth comes into the matchup with Lehigh after losing six games in a row.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-0 in home games. Lehigh scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 0-4 away from home. Monmouth is 0-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Taylor is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.3% for Lehigh.

Myles Foster is shooting 41.9% and averaging 11.2 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.5 points for Monmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.