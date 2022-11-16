Monmouth Hawks take on the Norfolk State Spartans on 3-game slide

Norfolk State Spartans (2-2) at Monmouth Hawks (0-3) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth…

Norfolk State Spartans (2-2) at Monmouth Hawks (0-3)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth heads into the matchup with Norfolk State as losers of three straight games.

Monmouth finished 9-5 at home last season while going 21-13 overall. The Hawks shot 41.8% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

Norfolk State went 24-7 overall a season ago while going 7-6 on the road. The Spartans averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.4 last season.

