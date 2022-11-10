ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Missouri takes on Pennsylvania following Brown’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Pennsylvania Quakers (0-1) at Missouri Tigers (1-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the Pennsylvania Quakers after Kobe Brown scored 20 points in Missouri’s 97-91 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Missouri finished 12-21 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second chance points and 18.8 bench points last season.

Pennsylvania finished 5-10 on the road and 12-16 overall last season. The Quakers gave up 75.5 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

