Missouri State visits UIC after Anderson’s 25-point game

Missouri State Bears (3-3) at UIC Flames (5-2)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -4.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on the Missouri State Bears after Trevante Anderson scored 25 points in UIC’s 78-64 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Flames are 2-1 on their home court. UIC has a 2-2 record against teams over .500.

The Bears are 0-1 in road games. Missouri State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flames and Bears face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Flames. Jace Carter is averaging 16.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 51.9% for UIC.

Chance Moore is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bears. Alston Mason is averaging 10.3 points and 2.7 rebounds for Missouri State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

