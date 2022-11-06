Missouri hosts Southern Indiana for season opener

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Missouri Tigers Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri Tigers host the…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Missouri Tigers

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri Tigers host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles for the season opener.

Missouri went – at home a season ago while going 12-21 overall. The Tigers averaged 12.1 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

Southern Indiana did not play during the 2021-22 season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

