ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Home » College Basketball » Missouri hosts Southern Indiana…

Missouri hosts Southern Indiana for season opener

The Associated Press

November 7, 2022, 9:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Missouri Tigers

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri Tigers host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles for the season opener.

Missouri went – at home a season ago while going 12-21 overall. The Tigers averaged 12.1 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

Southern Indiana did not play Division I basketball during the 2021-22 season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up