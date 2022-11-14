Missouri hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Minor’s 21-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (3-0) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Missouri Tigers…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (3-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Missouri Tigers after Damarco Minor scored 21 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 81-76 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

Missouri went 12-21 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Tigers averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second chance points and 18.8 bench points last season.

SIU-Edwardsville went 3-13 on the road and 11-21 overall a season ago. The Cougars averaged 7.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 14.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.