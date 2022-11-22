Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Missouri hosts Coastal Carolina following Brown’s 28-point outing

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) at Missouri Tigers (5-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits the Missouri Tigers after Jomaru Brown scored 28 points in Coastal Carolina’s 79-78 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Missouri went 12-21 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

Coastal Carolina finished 19-14 overall with a 5-5 record on the road a season ago. The Chanticleers gave up 65.3 points per game while committing 14.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

