Missouri faces Mississippi Valley State following Hodge’s 30-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) at Missouri Tigers (4-0) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) at Missouri Tigers (4-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -30; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after D’Moi Hodge scored 30 points in Missouri’s 105-80 win over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

Missouri went 12-21 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 65.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.5 last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 2-16 in SWAC games and 2-15 on the road a season ago. The Delta Devils averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free throw line and 21 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.