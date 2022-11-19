HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » Mississippi Valley State visits…

Mississippi Valley State visits Missouri following Hodge’s 30-point showing

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) at Missouri Tigers (4-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after D’Moi Hodge scored 30 points in Missouri’s 105-80 win over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

Missouri went 8-8 at home last season while going 12-21 overall. The Tigers shot 42.6% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 2-15 on the road and 2-26 overall a season ago. The Delta Devils averaged 11.0 assists per game on 22.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up