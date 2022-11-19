Mississippi Valley State visits Missouri following Hodge’s 30-point showing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) at Missouri Tigers (4-0) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) at Missouri Tigers (4-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after D’Moi Hodge scored 30 points in Missouri’s 105-80 win over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

Missouri went 8-8 at home last season while going 12-21 overall. The Tigers shot 42.6% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 2-15 on the road and 2-26 overall a season ago. The Delta Devils averaged 11.0 assists per game on 22.9 made field goals last season.

