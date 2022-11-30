Mississippi Valley State visits Arkansas State on 6-game road skid

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-7) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-7) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits Arkansas State looking to break its six-game road skid.

The Red Wolves have gone 4-1 in home games. Arkansas State is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 71.3 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Delta Devils are 0-5 on the road. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Farrington is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 15 points. Caleb Fields is shooting 55.2% and averaging 13.0 points for Arkansas State.

Terry Collins is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 17.4 points. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging nine points and 5.3 rebounds for Mississippi Valley State.

