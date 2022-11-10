ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Mississippi Valley State to visit Hawaii Saturday

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Honolulu; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Hawaii went 17-11 overall with a 10-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rainbow Warriors shot 44.1% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 2-26 overall a season ago while going 2-15 on the road. The Delta Devils gave up 83.0 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

