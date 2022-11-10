Mississippi Valley State to visit Hawaii Saturday

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Honolulu; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Honolulu; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Hawaii went 17-11 overall with a 10-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rainbow Warriors shot 44.1% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 2-26 overall a season ago while going 2-15 on the road. The Delta Devils gave up 83.0 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.