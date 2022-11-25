Mississippi Valley State faces Colorado State on 5-game road slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) at Colorado State Rams (4-2) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) at Colorado State Rams (4-2)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hits the road against Colorado State looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Rams are 3-0 in home games. Colorado State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Delta Devils are 0-4 on the road. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Rams. Jalen Lake is averaging 6.5 points for Colorado State.

Terry Collins is shooting 32.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 9.9 points for Mississippi Valley State.

