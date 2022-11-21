Mississippi State visits Marquette following Prosper’s 31-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (3-1) Milwaukee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -2.5; over/under…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (3-1)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -2.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 31 points in Marquette’s 95-58 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

Marquette went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 16.0 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall with a 1-10 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 66.2 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

