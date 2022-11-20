Mississippi State visits Marquette after Prosper’s 31-point performance

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (3-1) Milwaukee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays the Mississippi…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (3-1)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 31 points in Marquette’s 95-58 victory over the Long Island Sharks.

Marquette went 19-13 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 11.6 on free throws and 25.8 from deep.

Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall with a 1-10 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 13.4 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

