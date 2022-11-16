Mississippi State takes on South Dakota, aims for 4th straight home win

South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts…

South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0)

Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts South Dakota trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Mississippi State went 18-16 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

South Dakota finished 6-7 on the road and 19-12 overall last season. The Coyotes averaged 75.1 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.4% from deep last season.

