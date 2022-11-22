Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Home » College Basketball » Mississippi State squares off…

Mississippi State squares off against Utah

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Utah Utes (4-1) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Utah Utes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in non-conference play. Mississippi State averages 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 22.2 points per game.

The Utes have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Utah has a 4-1 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Smith is shooting 66.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Mississippi State.

Branden Carlson is averaging 15.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.6 points for Utah.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up