Mississippi State squares off against Utah

Utah Utes (4-1) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Utah Utes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in non-conference play. Mississippi State averages 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 22.2 points per game.

The Utes have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Utah has a 4-1 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Smith is shooting 66.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Mississippi State.

Branden Carlson is averaging 15.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.6 points for Utah.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

