Minor leads SIU-Edwardsville against VMI after 22-point outing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) vs. VMI Keydets (1-3)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VMI -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces the VMI Keydets after Damarco Minor scored 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 79-78 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

VMI went 16-16 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Keydets averaged 79.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.2 last season.

SIU-Edwardsville went 5-13 in OVC play and 3-13 on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 7.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 14.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

