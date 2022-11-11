Minnesota shoots past St. Francis Brooklyn, posts 72-54 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Henley scored 16 points to lead four players in double-figure scoring and hot-shooting Minnesota cruised to…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Henley scored 16 points to lead four players in double-figure scoring and hot-shooting Minnesota cruised to a 72-54 victory over St. Francis of Brooklyn on Friday night.

Trey Quartlebaum scored at the basket to pull the Terriers within two, 22-20 with under five minutes to play in the first half. Henley answered with a 3-pointer and Ta’lon Cooper turned a three-point play to ignite a 15-6 run to close out the half and take a 37-28 advantage at intermission.

Pharrel Payne hit two free throws and Henley drained a 3 with under 12 minutes to play to push the Minnesota (2-0) lead to 58-34.

Payne and Joshua Ola-Joseph each added 12 points off the Golden Gophers’ bench and Dawson Garcia contributed 11 points. Garcia and Payne pulled down eight rebounds each.

Quartlebaum had 10 points off the St. Francis bench and was the lone Terrier to reach double figures.

The Golden Gophers, playing their second of four straight home games to open the season, shot 55.1% from the field (27 of 49), hitting 5 of 15 from behind the arc while pulling down 36 rebounds, including 11 off the offensive glass.

The Terriers (1-1) hit 40.4% from the floor (23 of 57), including only 5 of 20 from distance.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.